Time: September 16, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, jazz, experimental
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Anthony Fung Trio is made up of three Los Angeles musicians, Dave Robaire on bass, Isaac Wilson on piano and bandleader Anthony Fung on drums. Their stylistic sound stems from inspirations from all around the world; from Afro Cuban and West African rhythms and the heartbeat of Jazz.
Tickets: $15
