 

Anthony Fung Trio

Event Details

Anthony Fung Trio

Time: September 16, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, jazz, experimental
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Anthony Fung Trio is made up of three Los Angeles musicians, Dave Robaire on bass, Isaac Wilson on piano and bandleader Anthony Fung on drums. Their stylistic sound stems from inspirations from all around the world; from Afro Cuban and West African rhythms and the heartbeat of Jazz.

website

youtube

Tickets: $15

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Anthony Fung Trio to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Incredible Journey And The Lost Secrets at South Coast Botanic Garden

March 1, 2019 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/incredible-journey-and-the-lost-secrets-of-south-coast-botanic-garden/See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

1st Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

March 7, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
http://www.1stthursday.com/See More
Monday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
Monday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Love And Bananas: An Elephant Story at San Pedro Library

February 24, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm
http://www.friendsspl.org/https://www.facebook.com/friendspedrolibrarySee More
Monday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Father Filter And The Karmic Backwash at San Pedro Brewing Co.

February 16, 2019 at 10pm to February 17, 2019 at 11pm
https://sanpedrobrewing.com/event/father-filter-and-the-karmic-backwash-rock-covers$1 coverSee More
Sunday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2019 Prep Baseball Preview: New Challenges Abound For SP, MS & POLA
Friday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2019 Prep Softball Preview: SP, MS & POLA Are Solid Once Again
Friday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service