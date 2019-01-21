Stephen Lin, PianoJanuary 21, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Shawn AtkinsApril 13, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
I See Hawk In LAApril 6, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: July 24, 2017 at 11pm to July 29, 2017 at 3pm
Location: Assistance League Of San Pedro-South Bay
Street: 1441 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: shopping, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Shop this Annual Summer Sale, which includes outdoor décor, hats, sunglasses, food items, hostess gifts, and more. Food tasting event on Saturday July 29th at 11:30 am. All proceeds benefit local philanthropic program.
Comment
RSVP for Assistance League Of San Pedro to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot