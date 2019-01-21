 

Assistance League Of San Pedro

Event Details

Assistance League Of San Pedro

Time: July 24, 2017 at 11pm to July 29, 2017 at 3pm
Location: Assistance League Of San Pedro-South Bay
Street: 1441 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: shopping, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Event Description

Shop this Annual Summer Sale, which includes outdoor décor, hats, sunglasses, food items, hostess gifts, and more.  Food tasting event on Saturday July 29th at 11:30 am.  All proceeds benefit local philanthropic program.

