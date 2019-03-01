 

Audition to sing with the Los Cancioneros Master Chorale

Time: August 28, 2017 at 6pm to August 29, 2017 at 7pm
Location: Hope United Methodist Church
Street: 3405 Artesia Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance, CA 90504
Website or Map: https://www.google.com/maps/d…
Phone: 3103774978
Event Type: auditions, open
Organized By: Allan Robert Petker
Latest Activity: Aug 20, 2017

Event Description

The Los Cancioneros Master Chorale is opening auditions for the 2017-18 season.  Our “Just Desserts” concert will be on Oct. 15, 2017, 7 pm; our Holiday concert will be on Dec. 17, 2017, at 7 pm; the Classical concert will be on March 11, 2018, at 7 pm; and the Spring concert will be on June 10, 2018, at 7 pm.  Auditions are Aug. 28, 2017 beginning at 6 pm, and Aug. 29, 2017, beginning at 6 pm. To schedule an audition please call Lorraine Pickus at 310.377.4978 or email Auditions@lcmasterchorale.com.  More information is available at www.lcmasterchorale.com.  Audition requirements include a vocalise, the presentation of one classical art song and a sight-reading exam.  

