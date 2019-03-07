Bruce Baker And The Altered Presence Jazz Band

Delaminators BandMarch 7, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Time: November 4, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
https://www.brucebakermusic.com
Bruce Baker will be focusing on jazz trio piano originals. Special Guest Performers will be Jun Iida on trumpet and Angela Vicente on vocals.
A fine jazz pianist who is also very talented composer, arranger and orchestrator, Bruce Baker has been making a stir in recent times. “When I compose,” says Bruce, “my goal is that after a song is heard once, listeners can hum the melody. I want to write songs that people can sing and remember. Baker’s latest album; Live at Alvas Showroom is now released, and a set of his best instrumentals can be heard on his excellent trio CD “Mandarin Blue” and Bruce’s regular trio’s appearances at Alvas Showroom that have been gaining him a strong reputation.
Bruce Baker – piano, composer
Alex Smith – drums
Michael Alvidrez – bass
Tickets: $20
