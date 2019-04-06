 

Citizens' Climate Lobby Mtg.: Climate Change Prediction

Event Details

Citizens' Climate Lobby Mtg.: Climate Change Prediction

Time: July 8, 2017 from 9am to 12pm
Location: First Congregational Church of Long Beach
Street: 241 Cedar Ave
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: https://goo.gl/maps/6JQmu
Event Type: meeting, climate, adult, education, political, earth, action, congress, global
Organized By: Citizens' Climate Lobby LB&SB
Latest Activity: Jul 5, 2017

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Andrew (Drew) Jones, Co-Founder of Climate Interactive, will speak about his work on simulations that have been used in the UN negotiations during our international phone call.

Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and Dividend proposal (http://tinyurl.com/hctbqtn).

Free admission; handicapped accessible; all are welcome.  If convenient, RSVP to edric4ccl@gmail.com.

Enter the church courtyard at the south-most screened gate on Cedar and follow the CCL signs to the second-floor meeting room or cross the courtyard to the elevator.  Free parking is available in the church lot on the northeast corner of Third and Chestnut (entrance is on the alley off of Chestnut): https://goo.gl/maps/BpHqtqtWz3r. The lot looks like this: https://goo.gl/maps/xurnVeBj2Fn

Comment Wall

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
2 hours ago
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

YYNOT (Rush Tribute) at Alva's Showroom

February 2, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/yynot/Tickets: $20See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Boys Basketball Holds Off Rancho Dominguez
Saturday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Boys Basketball Holds Off Rancho Dominguez

It was a high wire act all the way through until the final buzzer but in the end, it all came up on the right side of history for San Pedro High boys basketball.By virtue of their 76-74 victory over visiting Rancho Dominguez Prep in the first-ever Marine League meeting between the two schools Friday, it netted 18-year head coach John Bobich his 500th career victory and an…See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Saturday
People's Place & Palace posted events
Friday
Lisa posted an event
Thumbnail

Pick of the Vine short play festival at Little Fish Theatre at Little Fish Theatre

January 10, 2019 at 8pm to February 3, 2019 at 2pm
Harvested from over 800 short plays submitted from around the world, Little Fish Theatre uncorks its 17th season of Pick of the Vine on January 10. The audience and critic favorite is a perfectly blended bouquet of nine short plays where audiences will experience Magic Moments with such flavors as: an existential crisis in the frozen foods section; a scale that tells more than your weight; and a time-traveling farmer out for some rabbit-hating revenge.See More
Thursday
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service