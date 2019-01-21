 

Dark Of The Moon - Thriller

Event Details

Dark Of The Moon - Thriller

Time: July 28, 2017 at 8pm to August 27, 2017 at 10pm
Location: Elysium Conversation Theatre
Street: 729 South Palos Verdes St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.fearlessartists.org
Phone: 424.535.7333
Event Type: theatre, artists
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Set in the Appalachian Mountain, Dark of the Moon is an immersive thriller that follows John the Witch Boy and Barbara, a human, as they fight for love amongst the terrifying worlds and residents of Buck Creek.

