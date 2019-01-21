Dark Of The Moon - Thriller

Stephen Lin, PianoJanuary 21, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: July 28, 2017 at 8pm to August 27, 2017 at 10pm
Location: Elysium Conversation Theatre
Street: 729 South Palos Verdes St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.fearlessartists.org
Phone: 424.535.7333
Event Type: theatre, artists
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Set in the Appalachian Mountain, Dark of the Moon is an immersive thriller that follows John the Witch Boy and Barbara, a human, as they fight for love amongst the terrifying worlds and residents of Buck Creek.
