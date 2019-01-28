 

Dear Master - romantic drama

Event Details

Time: June 22, 2017 at 8pm to July 13, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, drama
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: Jun 10, 2017

Event Description

Dear Master

by Dorothy Bryant, directed by Branda Lock

Runs: Thurs 6/22-7/13, Wed 7/5 & 7/12 at 8pm

Sun 7/2 & 7/9 at 2pm


A dialogue in letters between two 19th century French writers: Gustave Flaubert (author of the groundbreaking Madame Bovary) and George Sand (the romantic novelist who published more than 100 books in her lifetime). Dear Master explores the deep, intimate sharing of the heart and mind of these two wildly different literary powerhouses. “Shimmers with relevant and touching insights into politics, art and life.”- SF BAY GUARDIAN

Attending (1)

