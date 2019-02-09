Ayer Y Celebrando AnosFebruary 9, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Time: July 23, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Ella & Friends is a performance with a variety of song selections (jazz, theatre, etc). They represent Ella’s influence as an artist performed by herself, various family members and friends whom she has played with over the years, in celebration of her going off to college.
Ella Papouchado
Tali Papouchado
Sophia Papouchado
Avner Papouchado
Emily Pietz
Cory Spurgin
Max Rhode
Cole Riddle
Jan Roper
Tickets $20
