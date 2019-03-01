Time: September 30, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Season musicians performing debut album “Tail of the Shark”.
Fred Beato – drums
Tom Croucier – bass, guitar & vocals
Iliana Rose – keyboards, vocals
Kerry Chester – keyboards, vocals
Pablo Padilla – guitar
Tickets: $20
