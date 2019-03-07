 

Gabble Ratchet – A Tribute to Genesis

Gabble Ratchet – A Tribute to Genesis

Time: November 18, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom1
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, progressive, genesis
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Gabble Ratchet has been the West Coast’s premier Genesis Tribute band since 1999.  The Genesis material will feature mainly from the early Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins era of the 1970’s.

live at Alvas Showroom

 

Matt Brown – keyboards

Jeff Collins – guitar

David Hussey – vocals

Larry Paschal – drums

Jim Wilson – bass

