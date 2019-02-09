 

Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls

Time: November 1, 2016 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90731
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: (310) 548-2493
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Nederlander Concerts
Latest Activity: Oct 27, 2016

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls will hit the road this fall for their second headline run in support of their latest release Boxes featuring support from SafetySuit. The tour will make a stop at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro on November 1.

 

