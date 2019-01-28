Gray Caballeros

Time: June 25, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 3108334813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: Jun 10, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Michael Herzmark's annual musical excuse to show off for the neighbors! Ace San Pedro-based classic rock band doing some of the best Pop, Country and R & B hits of the ‘60s, that you haven't heard in years! The Monkees, Faron Young, Lee Dorsey, Paul Revere & The Raiders, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Buck Owens and many more, The BEST and the BEST of the B Sides, too!
