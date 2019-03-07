 

Jazz Giants Featuring Windy Barnes

Jazz Giants Featuring Windy Barnes

Time: August 26, 2017 from 7pm to 11pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Thin Man Entertainment presents! A very special Jazz Salon Night featuring...."The Goddess of Song" Windy Barnes, FEATURED VOCALIST with Henry "The Skipper" Franklin, Al Williams, and Theo Saunders
 

