Judy Wexler With The Josh Nelson Trio

A touring and recording artist, Judy Wexler has headlined at jazz festivals, performing arts centers, and major jazz clubs both nationally and internationally. She has released four CDs which have all topped the national jazz radio charts. Known for her inventive interpretations of underexposed gems, she will perform songs associated with a diverse mix of jazz and pop legends, including King Pleasure, Louis Armstrong, Sonny Rollins, Blossom Dearie, Richie Havens, Rickie Lee Jones, and Bob Dylan. Susan Stamberg of NPR said, “Based on the evidence, Judy Wexler can almost anything.” All About Jazz describes her as “more than a mere singer of songs. She’s an actress, mood painter, song archaeologist, and vocalist par excellence.”

Born and raised in Southern California, keyboardist-composer-bandleader Josh Nelson has performed with some of the most respected names in jazz, including Kurt Elling, John Pizzarelli, Benny Golson, Sheila Jordan, John Clayton, George Mraz, Jeff Hamilton, Dave Koz, Joe Chambers and Peter Erskine. He has also worked with film composer Michael Kamen and actors Eric Idle, Clint Eastwood, and Jon Lovitz. As a leader, Nelson has released six critically acclaimed CDs, including his latest, The Sky Remains. Legendary drummer Peter Erskine says, “He possesses those rarest of musical attributes: a touch, a tone, and a “sound” that are all identifiably his own.”

Judy Wexler – vocals

Josh Nelson – piano

Alex Boneham – bass

Conor Malloy – drums

Tickets: $20