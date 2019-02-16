 

“LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA

Event Details

“LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA

Time: April 25, 2017 to May 30, 2017
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro
Website or Map: http://angelsgateart.org/
Phone: 310-519-0936
Event Type: art, exhibit
Organized By: CSU Dominguez Hills
Latest Activity: May 30, 2017

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Students from California State University Dominguez Hills and their professor are featured in a two exhibitions, “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” and “We Will Be Heard: Work by CSUDH Students,” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro from April 23 to May 30 that explore the environmental impact of the Port of Los Angeles. An opening reception on April 30 at noon includes an informative exhibit tour, and a student dance performance.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” Explores Environmental Impact of Port of LA to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
6 more…
14 hours ago
Heather Caine is attending Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

1st Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

March 7, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
aSee More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
Feb 7
DojO- updated an event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " Sundays - late-afternoon-eve. *updatez* at The Whale and Ale

February 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Feb 5
2 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Feb 1
Heather Caine posted events
11 more…
Jan 28
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Incredible Journey And The Lost Secrets at South Coast Botanic Garden

December 15, 2018 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/incredible-journey-and-the-lost-secrets-of-south-coast-botanic-garden/See More
Jan 28
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 24

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service