Purple XperienceApril 6, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Adam Levy And Rich HinmanApril 5, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
The Rohde Fam JamMarch 17, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: July 16, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.zepagain.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 5, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Led Zepagain (stylized Led ZepAgain) is an American hard rock tribute band formed in Ventura, California in 1988. The current band consists of vocalist/harmonica player Swan Montgomery (“Robert Plant”), Guitar/ Mandolin Anthony David (“Jimmy Page”), bassist/keyboardist/mandolinist Jim Wootten (“John Paul Jones”) and drummer/percussionist Derek Smith (“John Bonham”).
Having formed in 1988, Sony recording artists Led Zepagain have become highly regarded as the most accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin in the world today.
Comment
RSVP for Led Zepagain to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot