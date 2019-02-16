 

Lisa Loeb

Event Details

Lisa Loeb

Time: May 13, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro, CA 90731
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 310 833 4813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: May 3, 2017

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

With a career that spans two decades, Grammy®-nominated pop icon Lisa Loeb, topped the charts in mid-1990s with a run of Billboard hits. Her "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites, reached #1 in 1994, a year later, "Do You Sleep," was counted in the Top 20 and then in 1996, "I Do" reached #17. 


Loeb has continued to record and tour, adding childrens music to her successful repetoire, as well as work in film, and TV. Her successful television projects included Dweezil & Lisa a 2004 Food Network series, filmed with her then-partner Dweezil Zappa, and a follow-up show called Number One Single. 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Lisa Loeb to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
6 more…
14 hours ago
Heather Caine is attending Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

1st Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

March 7, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
aSee More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
Feb 7
DojO- updated an event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " Sundays - late-afternoon-eve. *updatez* at The Whale and Ale

February 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Feb 5
2 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Feb 1
Heather Caine posted events
11 more…
Jan 28
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Incredible Journey And The Lost Secrets at South Coast Botanic Garden

December 15, 2018 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/incredible-journey-and-the-lost-secrets-of-south-coast-botanic-garden/See More
Jan 28
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 24

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service