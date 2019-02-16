Father Filter And The Karmic BackwashFebruary 16, 2019 at 10pm to February 17, 2019 at 1am
SmarticusMay 4, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
FREE Admission DayFebruary 19, 2019 from 9am to 5pm
Time: May 13, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro, CA 90731
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 310 833 4813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: May 3, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
With a career that spans two decades, Grammy®-nominated pop icon Lisa Loeb, topped the charts in mid-1990s with a run of Billboard hits. Her "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites, reached #1 in 1994, a year later, "Do You Sleep," was counted in the Top 20 and then in 1996, "I Do" reached #17.
Comment
RSVP for Lisa Loeb to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot