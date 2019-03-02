 

Los Angeles Maritime Institute

Event Details

Los Angeles Maritime Institute

Time: August 12, 2017 at 4pm to August 12, 2018 at 7pm
Location: Ports O' Call
Street: Berth 73
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.lamitopsail.org
Phone: 310.833.6055
Event Type: sunset, sail, on, board, lami, tall, ships
Organized By: LAMI
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

 Public service/calendar announcement

Explore the Coast on a Tall Ship!   Complimentary

Explora la Costa en un Barco de vela! Gratuito! 

                                                                       

Los Angeles Maritime Institute in collaboration with the Coastal Conservancy invites you to join us for a coastal awareness educational experience and exploration sail on a 110-foot long tall ship during a 3-hour round-trip excursion. The ship departs from the San Pedro Ports O’ Call harbor on Saturday, August 12 at 4 pm and sails along the Palos Verdes coast returning at 7 pm. Future sails are: September 23, October 28, November 18.  9 am-noon.

Our goal is to raise environmental awareness that leads to personal action to reduce marine plastic and storm drain run-off pollution and human impacts to our local coastline and its marine organisms. The experience features Spanish and English presentations and free materials with trained bilingual docents.  

On-board hands-on explorations and scientific activities. Families and children welcome.                                           All minors must be accompanied by an adult and children must be 12 years or older.

Call us at: 310.833.6055. RESERVE YOUR SPOT.

                                                                        -30-

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Los Angeles Maritime Institute to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
15 hours ago
DojO- updated an event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " Sundays - late-afternoon-eve. *updatez* at The Whale and Ale

February 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Wednesday
2 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Feb 1
Heather Caine posted events
11 more…
Jan 28
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Incredible Journey And The Lost Secrets at South Coast Botanic Garden

December 15, 2018 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/incredible-journey-and-the-lost-secrets-of-south-coast-botanic-garden/See More
Jan 28
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 24
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
Jan 21
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Brian Charette's Kurrent at Alva's Showroom

January 26, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/brian-charettes-kurrent-featuring-tools-danny-carey/Tickets: $20See More
Jan 21
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service