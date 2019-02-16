 

"Makin' Lemonade!" by Aprille

Event Details

"Makin' Lemonade!" by Aprille

Time: May 20, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Institute of Musical Arts Building
Street: 3210 W. 54th Street
City/Town: Los Angeles
Website or Map: http://makinlemonade.eventbri…
Phone: (323) 300-6578
Event Type: storytelling, concert, reception, performance
Organized By: Institute of Musical Arts
Latest Activity: May 3, 2017

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Yes, it’s a first! A harp on our stage!  Harpist Aprille was discovered in our Tell Me Story workshop. With a little arm-twisting, we are proud to bring her to our  IMA stage for her premier storytelling show at the IMA's Ray G. Clark Theater.

From her childhood in the Pacific Northwest, to her VISTA service in Baltimore in the 60s,  through love, marriages, motherhood, and her corporate work-life at AAA, Aprille weaves humorous life tales, relishing  memories and reflections from the paths she chose that ultimately led her to become a Certified Therapeutic Musician and embark upon her current vocation:  “Comforting Harp Musician and Storyteller”.   This will be the last performance of the IMA's 2016-2017 Storytelling Concert Series, so we would really love to have you share in the festivities and enjoy an afternoon of great entertainment with us.  Experience Aprille’s “herstory” as she and her Harp enchant you with personal stories and musical refrains demonstrating how to keep on Makin' Lemonade while gaining wisdom & resilience.

You can buy tickets online: http://makinlemonade.eventbrite.com, or by visiting our website:  http://www.imalosangeles.com.  You may also pay by  cash, check or credit card, at the IMA office, while supplies last.  

Ours is a small, intimate theater, and we do expect that this concert will sell out. So please, purchase your tickets today.  Tickets for the performance are $20.00. For additional information call: (323) 300-6578.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for "Makin' Lemonade!" by Aprille to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
6 more…
14 hours ago
Heather Caine is attending Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

1st Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

March 7, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
aSee More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
Feb 7
DojO- updated an event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " Sundays - late-afternoon-eve. *updatez* at The Whale and Ale

February 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Feb 5
2 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Feb 1
Heather Caine posted events
11 more…
Jan 28
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Incredible Journey And The Lost Secrets at South Coast Botanic Garden

December 15, 2018 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/incredible-journey-and-the-lost-secrets-of-south-coast-botanic-garden/See More
Jan 28
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 24

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service