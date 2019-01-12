Mary Star Of The Sea 70th Annual Parish Fiesta

Time: July 21, 2017 at 5pm to July 23, 2017 at 12pm
Location: Mary Star Of The Sea
Street: 870 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.marystar.org/fiesta
Phone: 310-833-3541 ext. 203
Event Type: fiesta, food, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 3, 2017
Carnival Rides. Games. Raffles. Bingo. Food.
Fiesta Hours: Friday 5 p.m. to Midnight, Saturday Noon to Midnight, Sunday Noon to 10 p.m.
Raffle Tickets: $1 each for a chance of winning $20,000 or a new car!
Delicious ethnic dinner will be served in the auditorium each night.
Food and beverages are also available throughout the grounds.
Fiesta Queen Crowning: Sunday at 7.30 p.m.
Vote for a queen candidate of your choice on all your main raffle:
Lorenza D'orio. Gina Duhovic. Tatiana Lopez. Annabel Madrigal. Julissa Perdomo
