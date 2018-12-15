 

Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga

Event Details

Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga

Time: June 4, 2017 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.ggiwyoga.com/open-…
Phone: 310-997-7018
Event Type: free, open, house
Organized By: Karen Cristy
Latest Activity: May 30, 2017

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Drop by GGIW Yoga's unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness and metaphysics. Visit a tarot card reader, experience reiki and chair massage, learn about your akashic records and runes meet our certified yoga and mediation teachers , wellness practitioners, local vendors and artisans, hands on crafting, and so much more! 

We're hosting FREE Drop-In Classes through out the day. A great way to get a little snippet of the classes we offer at GGIW and the amazing teachers that give so much of themselves everytime they meet you on the mat!

12:30pm Hatha Happy Yoga with Linda

1:30pm Meditation Sampling with Bir Jiwan (Amy)

2:30pm Yin Yoga with Singing Bowls with Stefanosis

3:30pm Reiki Healing with Claudia Bumuller

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event

Incredible Journey And The Lost Secrets at South Coast Botanic Garden

December 15, 2018 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/incredible-journey-and-the-lost-secrets-of-south-coast-botanic-garden/See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
Sunday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Holiday And Healing at The Garden Church

December 16, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
Rudy Caseres, an award-winning mental advocate, presents a storyteller event to foster healing and strength.FREE.See More
Sunday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Saturday
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Crafted at Crafted

December 14, 2018 from 11am to 8pm
http://craftedportla.com/See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Michael Petroni, Painting at Dekor Gallery

December 29, 2018 from 2pm to 6pm
http://michaelpetroni.comhttps://www.facebook.com/DekorGallerySanPedro//See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Hugh Hans von Kleist promoted DojO-'s blog post HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale Saturdays in Dec., 1:30 to 4PM
Friday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service