Metaphysical Meetup & Open House at GGIW Yoga

Drop by GGIW Yoga's unique open house featuring many different modalities of wellness and metaphysics. Visit a tarot card reader, experience reiki and chair massage, learn about your akashic records and runes meet our certified yoga and mediation teachers , wellness practitioners, local vendors and artisans, hands on crafting, and so much more!

We're hosting FREE Drop-In Classes through out the day. A great way to get a little snippet of the classes we offer at GGIW and the amazing teachers that give so much of themselves everytime they meet you on the mat!

12:30pm Hatha Happy Yoga with Linda

1:30pm Meditation Sampling with Bir Jiwan (Amy)

2:30pm Yin Yoga with Singing Bowls with Stefanosis

3:30pm Reiki Healing with Claudia Bumuller