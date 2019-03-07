 

Mouths of Babes

Event Details

Mouths of Babes

Time: June 10, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 3108334813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: May 21, 2017

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

It's powerful. It's romantic. It's giddy. And the two are insanely infectious together onstage, like a musical and a personal love fest all at once." - Huffington Post

With more than a dozen albums and over a thousand shows between them, Ty Greenstein and Ingrid Elizabeth of MOUTHS OF BABES are no strangers to the contemporary folk music scene. For years, their respective bands Girlyman and Coyote Grace captivated thousands of loyal fans as they criss-crossed the country, rocked festival main stages, and toured with the likes of the Indigo Girls and Dar Williams.


Now, as Mouths of Babes, Ty and Ingrid have distilled the songwriting, humor, and musicianship of their previous groups into a new power duo that brings more style and depth than ever before.

 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mouths of Babes to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's photo was featured
Thumbnail

Mary Star High School Softball 2018

The 2018 Mary Star Of The Sea High School softball team.
8 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine's 5 events were featured
2 more…
8 hours ago
DojO-'s blog post was featured

HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale - Sundays 5 - 7:30PM ~ *updatez*

"He-Day" - guitar "Heavy Sushi meets Wes Montgomery"  |  Hugh von Kleist - sax "loving music... blowin' gold...".TW&A: website - Events (copy/paste)*Hugh von Kleist duofeaturing a special guestSunday's 5:00pm - 7:30pm*Hugh von Kleist…See More
8 hours ago
4 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 3 blog posts were featured
8 hours ago
Profile IconMary McLachlan, Russell Nabayan, Kirk S. Olsen and 15 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
8 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
7 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
10 more…
Saturday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

See It End It Film And Art Festival at Warner Grand Theatre

March 29, 2019 at 9pm to March 30, 2019 at 10pm
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/see-it-end-it-film-festival-of-hope-and-freedom-to-end-human-trafficking-tickets-54748111074Tickets: $20See More
Saturday
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service