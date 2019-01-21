Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste

Stephen Lin, PianoJanuary 21, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: July 29, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
Location: Muller House
Street: 1542 S Beacon St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedrobayhistica…
Event Type: wine, food, event
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 25, 2017
Spend an afternoon sampling wines and hors d'ouevres on the historical Muller House Patio.
Event also included a silent auction.
Tickets $25.
Reservation required.
Proceeds benefit the San Pedro Bay Historical Society.
For a reservation forms and more info, visit sanpedrohistoricalsociety.com.
