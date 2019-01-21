 

Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste

Event Details

Muller House Museum Summer Wine Taste

Time: July 29, 2017 from 3pm to 6pm
Location: Muller House
Street: 1542 S Beacon St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.sanpedrobayhistica…
Event Type: wine, food, event
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 25, 2017

Event Description

Spend an afternoon sampling wines and hors d'ouevres on the historical Muller House Patio.

Event also included a silent auction.

Tickets $25.

Reservation required.

Proceeds benefit the San Pedro Bay Historical Society.

For a reservation forms and more info, visit sanpedrohistoricalsociety.com.

