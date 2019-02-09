Ayer Y Celebrando AnosFebruary 9, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Nori Tani Meets Mr. SekaiApril 7, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
Along For The RideApril 6, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: July 8, 2017 at 10am to July 9, 2017 at 4pm
Location: Fort MacArthur Museum
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.ftmac.org
Phone: 310-548.2631
Event Type: museum, military
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 5, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
For over twenty years, the Fort MacArthur Museum has hosted the west's largest multicultural celebration of world military history, featuring live reenactments and displays.
Tickets are $15. For more info, visit ftmac.org.
Comment
RSVP for Old Fort MacArthur Days to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot