Ayer Y Celebrando AnosFebruary 9, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Nori Tani Meets Mr. SekaiApril 7, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
Along For The RideApril 6, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: July 16, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: South Coast Botanic Garden
Street: 26300 Crenshaw Blvd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://www.pvsband.org
Phone: 310.792.8286
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The Palos Verdes Symphony Band presents this Los Angeles vocal jazz quartet featuring composition by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, and music from West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, and An American in Paris.
Tickets are $10.
Children 12 and under are free.
BYO blanket or chair.
Comment
RSVP for Ready Willing & Mabel Concert to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot