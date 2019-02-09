Sabine Trio

Ayer Y Celebrando AnosFebruary 9, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Time: July 9, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, jazz, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
TSabine is widely respected as an award winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe. Also respected greatly as major jazz pianist from her work with Scotty Barnhart Quintet. She is one of the most talented musicians in the world. Fans and critics alike are welcoming a new and powerful voice in the world of jazz world.
Sabine – piano
Tony Dumas – bass
Jon Stuart – drums
Tickets $20
