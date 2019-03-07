 

San Pedro Festival Of The Arts

Event Details

San Pedro Festival Of The Arts

Time: September 17, 2017 from 11am to 8pm
Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles
Street: 112 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.triartSP.com/conta…
Phone: 213-385-1171
Event Type: music, dance, food, craft, culture, art, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Live Music

Line Dancing

Dance Performances

Food & Drink

Craft Booths

Free Prize Drawings

Dance

Music

Culture

Art

Fun

Family

Friends

FREE

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for San Pedro Festival Of The Arts to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

1st Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

March 7, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
aSee More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
2 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Love And Bananas: An Elephant Story at San Pedro Library

February 24, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm
http://www.friendsspl.org/https://www.facebook.com/friendspedrolibrarySee More
3 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Father Filter And The Karmic Backwash at San Pedro Brewing Co.

February 16, 2019 at 10pm to February 17, 2019 at 11pm
https://sanpedrobrewing.com/event/father-filter-and-the-karmic-backwash-rock-covers$1 coverSee More
yesterday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2019 Prep Baseball Preview: New Challenges Abound For SP, MS & POLA
Friday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2019 Prep Softball Preview: SP, MS & POLA Are Solid Once Again
Friday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Friday
Heather Caine posted events
7 more…
Friday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service