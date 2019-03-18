1st Thursday Art WalkMarch 18, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Rocket Man MovieMay 31, 2019 all day
The Sound Of MusicJuly 26, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: September 17, 2017 from 11am to 8pm
Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles
Street: 112 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 2133851171
Event Type: festival, dance, music, crafts, family, event
Organized By: Louise Reichlin
Latest Activity: Sep 1, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (previously the TriArt ♥ Festival) announces Year 11
The SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (formerly the SP TriArt Festival) is a free family event featuring dance, music, & crafts. The festival has drawn in thousands of new spectators, performers, and vendors to showcase San Pedro as a center for art and culture, and it has fostered an appreciation for art among residents.
DANCE SCHEDULE
Sunday, September 17, 2017
1:00pm - Krushal Kiddz
1:05pm - Leah Silva's Reverb Tap Company
1:10pm - Malibu Glee Club
1:15pm - Degas Dance
1:25pm - Santa Barbara Community College Dance Company
1:35pm - Jazz Spectrum Janell Burgess
1:45pm - Lamonte Goode CYBERYOGA
1:55pm - Grupo Folklorico Tzintzuni
2:05pm - Maha and Company
2:15pm - Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers
2:35pm - Re:borN Dance Interactive
2:55pm - Freaks With Lines
3:05pm - 7th St Ballet
3:12pm - Pyschopomp Dance Theater
3:23pm - James MahKween's Eternity Dance Theatre
3:33pm - Authentic: Grooves
3:45pm - The PGK Project
4:00pm - People's Place Pacers
FEATURED MUSIC GROUPS
4:15 pm - Cuñao
6:30 pm - Windy Barnes & The Pedro Players
Comment
RSVP for San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot