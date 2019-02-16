Father Filter And The Karmic BackwashFebruary 16, 2019 at 10pm to February 17, 2019 at 1am
SmarticusMay 4, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
FREE Admission DayFebruary 19, 2019 from 9am to 5pm
Time: April 29, 2017 at 10pm to April 30, 2017 at 1am
Location: Iron City Tavern
Street: 589 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro 90731
Event Type: music, jam
Organized By: Hugh Hans von Kleist
Latest Activity: Apr 28, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Hi San Pedro,
I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.
Comment
Hi Everyone,
I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.
RSVP for San Pedro Jazz Jam to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot