Southern California Boat Show

1st Thursday Art WalkMarch 18, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Rocket Man MovieMay 31, 2019 all day
The Sound Of MusicJuly 26, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: September 28, 2017 at 10am to October 1, 2017 at 7pm
Location: Cabrillo Way Marina
Street: 2293 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.SoCalBoatShow.com
Event Type: boats, sportfisher
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast. Whether you're a buyer, a seller or just evaluating the market, this is the premier boat show for a side-by-side comparison.
Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, dock-age, tenders, paddleboards, financing, gear and accessories, engines, services and lots more! If you love boating and sailing, don't miss this show!
Tickets: Adults $15, Children free, military $5 discount
