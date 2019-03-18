Southern California Boat Show

 

Time: September 28, 2017 at 10am to October 1, 2017 at 7pm
Location: Cabrillo Way Marina
Street: 2293 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.SoCalBoatShow.com
Event Type: boats, sportfisher
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Event Description

Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.  Whether you're a buyer, a seller or just evaluating the market, this is the premier boat show for a side-by-side comparison.

Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, dock-age, tenders,  paddleboards, financing, gear and accessories, engines, services and lots more!  If you love boating and sailing, don't miss this show!

Tickets: Adults $15, Children free, military $5 discount

