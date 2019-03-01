Stephen Inglis Live In Concert

Time: September 17, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, fingerstyle
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Stephen Inglis on guitar and vocals. With the sweet full sound of Hawaiian Slack Key guitar and soulful vocals as his back drop, Stephen takes you on a diverse musical journey that always radiates integrity.
Stephen is a versatile artist. He crosses genres, yet his music always radiates integrity. Born and raised in Honolulu he plays Grammy-nominated Hawaiian slack key guitar. He records and tours with the most respected traditional musicians. Hid duet album with legend Dennis Kamakahi, Walmaka Helelei, won Hawaii’s highest musical honor, a Na Hoku Hanohano Award. The CD is on permanent display at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. Barely out of his teens, Stephen formed a group with legendary Grateful Dead drummer, Bill Kreutzmann.
