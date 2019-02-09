Ayer Y Celebrando AnosFebruary 9, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Nori Tani Meets Mr. SekaiApril 7, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
Along For The RideApril 6, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: July 9, 2017 from 3:30pm to 6pm
Location: Deco Art Deco Penthouse
Street: 521 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-732-0010
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The Arts District of the San Pedro Waterfront presents their second annual fundraiser, which benefits mural projects along Gaffey Street. Live music, food, drinks and art sale included. For more info and tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or call (310) 732-0010.
Comment
RSVP for Summer Soiree Fundraiser & Art Sale to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot