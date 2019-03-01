The Institute of Musical Arts could not be more proud as we present Laura Duncan, in her first solo concert "Taking Time to Remember”.

As a member of Women's Voices (IMA's own in-house storytelling ensemble) Laura has always been a crowd-pleaser. Laura is a retired elementary special education teacher who embarked upon storytelling as the "new chapters" in her life were unfolding and discovered that her hilarious, personal stories, spiced up by her own special laughter, never failed to entertain.

As a child, Laura at times thought she'd never survive some of her life's most embarrassing moments. As she embraced storytelling, and allowed old memories to surface, she realized that while some were still painful, many of the memories were very humorous, (even though she didn't find the events laughable at the time). She found herself wondering if others would really want to hear these stories, and to her delight discovered that her audiences LOVED them.

Laura has delighted audiences all over Southern California with her uniquely funny life-stories. Her performance credits include concert performances at Vineyard Park and Recreation Center, Tales by the Sea in Malibu, Oasis Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw, Consolidated Realty Board, Cal State Fullerton University and the Institute of Musical Arts.

You can buy tickets to the show online: https://takingtimetoremember.eventbrite.com/, or by visiting our website: http://www.imalosangeles.com/our-next-event. You may also pay by cash, check or credit card, at the IMA office, while supplies last. As is our custom at the Institute of Musical Arts, a catered reception will follow the performance.

Ours is a small, intimate theater, and we do expect a robust response. So please do not delay in purchasing your tickets. Tickets for the performance are $20.00.