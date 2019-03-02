 

The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical!

Event Details

The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical!

Time: July 27, 2017 at 7pm to July 29, 2017 at 10pm
Location: The James Armstrong Theater
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://torr-internet.choicec…
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theater
Organized By: John Nolan
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Aerospace Players are proud to present “Seussical,” a musical based on the fantastical writings of Dr. Seuss. The production features Aerospace Corp. and Air Force/SMC employees, retirees, friends, family, and other aerospace industry participants in the cast, crew, and 30-piece orchestra.

Performances will be at the James Armstrong Theatre at the Torrance Civic Center, at the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Madrona Ave.

Performance dates:

Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $24 for adult general admission and $22 for seniors and students. Tickets will be available through the Armstrong Theatre box office in person or, with a $3 city processing surcharge, at 310-781-7171

or

https://torr-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/TORR/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical! to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
15 hours ago
DojO- updated an event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " Sundays - late-afternoon-eve. *updatez* at The Whale and Ale

February 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Wednesday
2 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Feb 1
Heather Caine posted events
11 more…
Jan 28
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Incredible Journey And The Lost Secrets at South Coast Botanic Garden

December 15, 2018 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/incredible-journey-and-the-lost-secrets-of-south-coast-botanic-garden/See More
Jan 28
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 24
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
Jan 21
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Brian Charette's Kurrent at Alva's Showroom

January 26, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/brian-charettes-kurrent-featuring-tools-danny-carey/Tickets: $20See More
Jan 21
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service