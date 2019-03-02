The Aerospace Players Present “Seussical” the Musical!

Meditation WalkMarch 2, 2019 from 9am to 10:15pm
Time: July 27, 2017 at 7pm to July 29, 2017 at 10pm
Location: The James Armstrong Theater
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://torr-internet.choicec…
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theater
Organized By: John Nolan
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
The Aerospace Players are proud to present “Seussical,” a musical based on the fantastical writings of Dr. Seuss. The production features Aerospace Corp. and Air Force/SMC employees, retirees, friends, family, and other aerospace industry participants in the cast, crew, and 30-piece orchestra.
Performances will be at the James Armstrong Theatre at the Torrance Civic Center, at the corner of Torrance Blvd. and Madrona Ave.
Performance dates:
Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $24 for adult general admission and $22 for seniors and students. Tickets will be available through the Armstrong Theatre box office in person or, with a $3 city processing surcharge, at 310-781-7171
or
