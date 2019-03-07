 

The Colors of Burma - Meet the Artists

Event Details

The Colors of Burma - Meet the Artists

Time: June 10, 2017 from 2pm to 5pm
Location: The Malaga Cove Library Art Gallery
Street: 2400 Via Campesina
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: http://www.pvld.org/locations…
Phone: 310-921-7547
Event Type: art, show, -, meet, the, artists
Organized By: Michael Cinnamond
Latest Activity: May 21, 2017

Event Description

Come meet the artists on June 10th.  The art show is from June 1st - June 30th.  This is an amazing collaboration between international photographer, David Heath, and fine artist Michael Cinnamond.  Both the photo and the interpretive oil painting will be displayed so the viewer can share in the beauty of the moment (photo), and the artistic interpretation of that moment. There will be Champagne, wine, and appetizers, with music by South Bay legend, Pat Dietz.

