The RUSH Tribute Caress Of Steel

Time: July 23, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.cosband.com/
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Brian Montrey - Guitar, Vocals

Sean Jones - Bass, Vocal, Keyboards

Michael Johnson - Drums, Percussion

Tickets $20

ONE OF THE BEST TRIBUTE BAND!!

