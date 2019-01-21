Stephen Lin, PianoJanuary 21, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Shawn AtkinsApril 13, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
I See Hawk In LAApril 6, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: July 21, 2017 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Marine Mammal Care Ctr.
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.shakespearebythese…
Event Type: shakespeare
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 13, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
From their first meeting, sparks fly between Kate and Petruchio and the ultimate battle of the sexes ensues.
Comment
RSVP for The Taming Of The Shrew to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot