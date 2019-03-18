White Point Home Tour And Reception

1st Thursday Art WalkMarch 18, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Time: September 10, 2017 from 11am to 7pm
Location: Brouwerij
Street: 110 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.pvplc.org
Phone: 310-541-7613
Event Type: tours, food, music, beer
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
11.00 am - 2.00 pm
Registration
White Point Nature Preserve
1600 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro
12.30 - 4.30 pm
Self Guided Tour
4.30 - 7.00 PM
Reception and Silent Auction
Brouwerij West, 110 E 22nd St, San Pedro
Advance: $65
Day of tour: $75
