san pedro jam

Hi Everyone,
I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.

Albums: San Pedro Jazz Jam
Location: 589 W 9th St San Pedro 90731

