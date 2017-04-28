san pedro jam

Father Filter And The Karmic BackwashFebruary 16, 2019 at 10pm to February 17, 2019 at 1am
Hi Everyone,
I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.
