 

Joe Magno
Joe Magno's Page

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
I saw you all San Pedro baseball team and you chose my boy Mo.
My place to eat in San Pedro
SANFUKO
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Lefty Olguin 😀
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
Starbucks on PV and western
My place to shop in San Pedro
Smart and Final
A little about me
In a college Baseball hitting coach at Compton college and I am the Head Softball at the College.
My San Pedro hangout
Home.
My San Pedro secret
Sorrentos restaurant
MSHS or SPHS
MSHS
Hear me on Twitter at:
HTTPS://twitter.com/mister_baseball
See me on Facebook at:
http://www.facebook.com/joe.magno

Comment Wall (1 comment)

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

At 10:05am on May 23, 2018, KATE said…

Good Day,

How is everything with you, I picked interest on you after going through your short profile and deemed it necessary to write you immediately. I have something very vital to disclose to you, but I found it difficult to express myself here, since it's a public site.Could you please get back to me on ( mrs.katekwame5@gmail.com ) for the full details.
Have a nice day
Thanks God bless.


Kate

 
 
 

