Patty Rassouli's Page

It was a high wire act all the way through until the final buzzer but in the end, it all came up on the right side of history for San Pedro High boys basketball.By virtue of their 76-74 victory over visiting Rancho Dominguez Prep in the first-ever Marine League meeting between the two schools Friday, it netted 18-year head coach John Bobich his 500th career victory and an…See More
January 10, 2019 at 8pm to February 3, 2019 at 2pm
Harvested from over 800 short plays submitted from around the world, Little Fish Theatre uncorks its 17th season of Pick of the Vine on January 10. The audience and critic favorite is a perfectly blended bouquet of nine short plays where audiences will experience Magic Moments with such flavors as: an existential crisis in the frozen foods section; a scale that tells more than your weight; and a time-traveling farmer out for some rabbit-hating revenge.See More
