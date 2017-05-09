Need a Home Loan in Huntington Beach or the Nearby Area?

The key tips necessary to really save time, money and hassle

With this in mind, here are some tips to help you save time, money and hassle in the process:

Home Loan Tips for New Home Buyers

Check your credit score.

Do you really know your current financial situation? Before you start the home loan process, find out what your credit score is. This is what most banks check first to see if they can give you a loan, what your interest rate will be and more.

Your credit score tells them how well you pay back creditors, how much you currently have on loan relevant to what you have coming in, and more. And note that you actually have three credit scores from three, different bureaus including: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

To check your credit score, there are several free services online. Or you can go directly to http://www.myfico.com/ and pay to receive all three scores at once.

Get help.

Whether your credit score is low or high, your next step is to find help from a professional Contact an experienced mortgage broker in your area who has passed all of the pertinent, real estate exams and the NMLS. With their extensive knowledge of current industry trends and vast network of connections, they can help you get the best mortgage rates and programs available to save time, money and hassle.

And if you don’t have the best credit, they can help you with debt consolidation and answer your questions. Plus, they can find a lender for you outside of the traditional banks so you can get the lowest rate possible pertinent to your particular situation.

What if you are in a different situation and want to learn more about getting a reverse mortgage in Huntington Beach?

Why there is a lot of “buzz” now about reverse mortgages, they may or may not be right for you.

Basically, a reverse mortgage allows a homeowner who is 62 or older to convert part of their home’s equity into cash. You don’t lose your home in the process, but there are certain requirements involving staying in the home, paying pertinent taxes and insurance fees, and more.

Before taking this step, it’s important to speak to an experienced and licensed reverse mortgage originator. They will discuss your unique situation with you and provide details on the entire process so you don’t get caught with any surprises.

