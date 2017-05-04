POLA High Softball Makes Strong Case With Another Big Win

EAGLE ROCK - Seems like nothing will stop Port Of Los Angeles High softball with the kind of season they are having... as long as they have Analise De La Roca on their side.

The New Mexico State-bound senior continues to flourish in all facets... as she hurled a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter, while also going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, to pace the visiting Polar Bears to a solid 5-0 victory over Eagle Rock in a Lincoln Spring Fling Tournament showcase game on Wednesday.

The game ended after six innings due to the tournament's 90-minute time limit.

"We're looking strong right now," De La Roca said. "That's all you can ask for going into playoffs."

Adding to their already impressive resume for the year, POLA (28-1-2 overall) built up a pretty strong case for themselves as they shoot for a top seed in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 playoffs next week.

So far during the season, POLA has racked up top victories against other top CIF-LACS schools such as Banning of Wilmington, Cleveland of Reseda, Chatsworth, Polytechnic of Sun Valley (East Valley League champions), Eagle Rock (Northern League co-champions) and Sylmar, while also claiming their seventh straight Coliseum League championship on Tuesday with a 10-0 win over View Park of Los Angeles.

POLA would scratch across two runs in the top of the second inning off a throwing error and a squeeze bunt from sophomore third baseman Yolanda Racaza, then would take a 3-0 lead in the fourth off sophomore first baseman Allie Dukes' RBI-double. Sophomore catcher Allison Torstensen's groundout in the fifth plated another run, then De La Roca's sacrifice fly in the sixth brought in the final run.

De La Roca was once again dominant in the circle, but got great support defensively, with key plays in the outfield coming on catches from junior right fielder Noelany Benitez and freshman center fielder Rebecca Rodriguez. Torstensen also caught a runner stealing third base to end the third inning.

POLA closes Coliseum League play later today at Leland Park against Crenshaw of Los Angeles.