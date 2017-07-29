POLA's Analise De La Roca Is MaxPreps All-State Large Schools

Meditation WalkMarch 2, 2019 from 9am to 10:15pm
Joe Hall And The Cane CuttersApril 27, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Poetry ApocalypseFebruary 17, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Before officially heading to New Mexico State for college, Port Of Los Angeles High softball pitcher and 2017 graduate Analise De La Roca would garner one final postseason award to cap off her storied four-year high school career.
De La Roca was named to the MaxPreps 2017 California Large Schools All-State Softball Team as a pitcher for the second year in a row, which adds to her other growing list of accomplishments as a two-time CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I Pitcher Of The Year, Coliseum League Player Of The Year, two-time Daily Breeze South Bay All-Area First Team, and two-time San Pedro News Pilot Player Of The Year among others.
In 2016, De La Roca was also named a MaxPreps Softball All-American and is a two-time Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools selection.
In her final season, De La Roca helped pace the Polar Bears to a 31-2-2 record by going 28-2 in the circle with a 0.60 earned run average, 357 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched, 13 shutouts, a pair of no-hitters and one perfect game. The four-year veteran also shined hitting-wise with a .609 batting average, 9 home runs, 32 RBIs, 53 hits, 7 doubles, 3 triples and 27 runs scored for the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinalist.
Here's where De La Roca stacks up among the greats who played for Port Of Los Angeles during their first seven years of the program, as she leaves with six school records.
CAREER BATTING AVERAGE (At Least 100 Games Played)
.469 - ANALISE DE LA ROCA
.426 – Savana Ramirez
.423 – Nicolle Miranda
.415 – Kelsea Short
.409 – Allison Bayer
.399 – Briana Valencia
.393 – Rosemary Garcia
CAREER HITS
179 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
143 – Nicolle Miranda
139 – Kelsea Short
130 – Savana Ramirez
124 – Allison Bayer
109 – Briana Valencia
96 – Rosemary Garcia
CAREER RUNS
153 – Kelsea Short
123 – Allison Bayer
111 – Briana Valencia
102 – Savana Ramirez
85 – Nicolle Miranda
78 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
74 – Rosemary Garcia
73 – Sarah Maldonado
CAREER RBIs
120 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
119 – Nicolle Miranda
118 – Allison Bayer
109 – Kelsea Short
99 – Briana Valencia
79 – Savana Ramirez
74 – Rosemary Garcia
71 – Sarah Maldonado
CAREER HOME RUNS
23 - Allison Bayer
22 - Nicolle Miranda
19 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
19 - Briana Valencia
18 - Kelsea Short
CAREER EARNED RUN AVERAGE
1.04 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
1.76 – Nicolle Miranda
CAREER WINS
75 – Nicolle Miranda
74 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
CAREER STRIKEOUTS
894 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
819 – Nicolle Miranda
CAREER SHUTOUTS
35 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA
18 – Nicolle Miranda
Views: 114
Comment
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot