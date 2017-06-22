San Pedro High Softball 2017 Receives Their Just Rewards

1st Thursday Open Mic NightFebruary 7, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Here's the award ceremony for the San Pedro High softball team as they captured their 17th CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship in the Division I final 2-1 victory over Banning of Wilmington from Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Cal State Dominguez Hills. Yes, even the softball team sung Happy Birthday to yours truly while I recorded this video.
