Sustainable Seafood Expo 2017

Time: October 1, 2017 from 12pm to 5pm
Location: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Street: 3720 Stephen M. White Dr.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://sustainableseafoodexp…
Phone: 310-548-7593
Event Type: food
Organized By: Friends of Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Latest Activity: Oct 4

Event Description

Learn how to choose the right fish for your dish - one that’s good for your body and for the environment. Throughout Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, you’ll be able to enjoy scrumptious seafood samples, meet top chefs, learn during cooking demos, explore informational booths, watch educational movies and sip an ice-cold beverage or two.

Actor Adrian Grenier of “Entourage” fame and co-founder of the Lonely Whale Foundation will be the Expo's Keynote Speaker. Don’t miss the opportunity to dine with him during the Chef’s Table Dinner immediately after the Expo, which will be hosted at Cabrillo Beach Bath House, a beautiful beachside location. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience that features locally sourced seafood prepared by Executive Chef Roberto Flores of 22nd Street Landing Seafood Grill and Bar, plus seasonal fare, fine wine, great company and an exceptional ocean view. **Buy your Chef's Table Dinner tickets early, seating is limited.**

Attending (1)

