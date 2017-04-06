 

Inside Tips to Buy a Home in Orange County This Spring

Huntington Beach mortgage expert shares insights at www.seacliffmortgage.net

 

Huntington Beach, CA – April 6, 2017 – Want to buy a home in Orange County, CA this spring? Before the search begins for a dream home in the OC, there are a few things to know to save time and money in the process.

 

Jerry McCormick, a local resident with over 17 years of experience and expertise in the mortgage industry, shares his insights for success in his new tip sheet at http://bit.ly/buyhomeOrangeCounty:

 

“5 Tips to Save Time, Money and Stress Buying a Home in Orange County this Spring”

 

“This free tip sheet provides valuable information on how to get the best home loan rate possible and save time and money in the process,” states McCormick, the SeaCliff Mortgage Founder who has funded thousands of loans to help people buy their dream homes in Orange County, CA. “At no cost, readers will learn how to avoid unnecessary mistakes that can cause a lot of hardship and stress.”

 

In the free tip sheet, McCormick reveals exclusive information such as:

 

• How to get the best home loan rate possible;

• Which professionals are necessary to successfully purchase a home; and

• How to avoid unnecessary fees and more!

 

Save Money and Buy a Dream Home in Orange County with These Essential Tips.

 

With a competitive housing market, it’s essential to prepare accordingly for a home purchase. Discover what is available, get the best mortgage rates and more with these inside, expert tips. It’s time to beat the competition and successfully buy a home in Orange Country as quickly and cost-effectively as possible!

 

To get a copy of this free tip sheet, visit http://bit.ly/buyhomeOrangeCounty today.

 

About SeaCliff Mortgage

With over 17 years of experience in the industry, local expert Jerry McCormick created SeaCliff Mortgage in 2012. The company has funded thousands of loans with all types of special circumstances and has a serious commitment to this industry as a member of the California Association of Mortgage Professionals. Unlike others, McCormick has passed the appropriate real estate and NMLS exams and provides individual care to all clients who can access him at any time. For home purchases, reverse mortgages, debt refinancing, and more, visit www.seacliffmortgage.net or call 714-969-2444. 

 

# # #

 

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications®, 800-PR1-0116

