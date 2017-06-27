San Pedro High School Double Signing Day Ceremony 2017

Marilyn MonroeJanuary 11, 2019 from 10am to 11:30pm
San Pedro High football senior lineman Nick Ford & girls soccer midfielder Maddie Villela were part of a double signing day ceremony at the school on February 1, 2017. Ford chose Utah as his destination to play Pac-12 Conference football and signed his national letter of intent to play for the Utes. Villela also signed her national letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Marymount California University. #CIFLACS
