CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets WilmingtonAugust 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Alice's Adventures In WonderlandAugust 3, 2017 at 7:30pm to August 12, 2017 at 10pm
Catina DeLuna & Lado B Brazilian ProjectAugust 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: September 17, 2017 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 3108334813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: on Wednesday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Award-winning South Bay rockers, Andy & Renee return to the Grand Annex for a riveting tribute to The Band's legendary Last Waltz concert.
Comment
RSVP for Andy and Renee to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot