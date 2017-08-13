 

Andy and Renee

Event Details

Andy and Renee

Time: September 17, 2017 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Phone: 3108334813
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: on Wednesday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Award-winning South Bay rockers, Andy & Renee return to the Grand Annex for a riveting tribute to The Band's legendary Last Waltz concert.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Andy and Renee to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Alice's Adventures In Wonderland
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Catina DeLuna &amp; Lado B Brazilian Project
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Catina DeLuna &amp; Lado B Brazilian Project
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Groove Lexicon
yesterday
Dianne Conlon updated their profile
Saturday
Lea Chazin posted events
9 more…
Thursday
Heather Caine posted events
7 more…
Jul 13

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service