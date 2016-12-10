The San Pedro High girls soccer team is rapidly becoming the talk of not only the town, but as a potential favorite in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 title race.…Continue
First Bank, Kiwanis Club of Bixby Knolls-North Long Beach, Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, The Queen Mary among generous donors who helped families in need
As a mental health agency serving the community's most economically disadvantaged children and families,
The San Pedro High Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament is back again for 2016 with 12 schools, and it all begins with the Division 2 pool play games on Tuesday. The Division 1 pool play games begin Wednesday and the tournament itself ends
It was another incredible season
The San Pedro High football team was rewarded with another strong season by the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, as the 2016 Pirates garnered nine All-City Division 1 selections after finishing 10-3 and reaching the Division 1
Although the Mary Star High football team didn't make the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs with a 6-4 overall record (1-2 Santa Fe League), the Stars still were well represented in the All-Santa Fe League selections as they garnered eight
The 2016 San Pedro Prep Girls Volleyball season featured something that had never happened before in this town.
All three schools together advancing out of
Not only has basketball season already begun, another big sport around town in the Winter Sports scene is soccer, and there's plenty of talent to behold at San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star for their boys and girls
It's that time of year again... as the high school basketball scene is already underway. Plenty of potential to be shown out of the San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High boys and girls programs as they are in full
by Ranee Alison, M.A.
EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & Wellness
Get a great workout and
By Ranee Alison Spina, M.A. - San Pedro Pain & Wellness
Every week, I meet people completely stressed out from life. The story is always the same, “I have no time to…Continue
LOS ANGELES - It was not meant to be for San Pedro High football on Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium, but they went down swinging.

Without two key
Without two key…Continue
How do you discover the best massage therapist in San Pedro for your specific needs?
There are many places available in the local area stating that they can relieve sore muscles, reduce stress and more. But…Continue
For the third time since 2011... the San Pedro High football team has survived and advanced into the quarterfinals of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 playoffs.
Tuesday, November 15, 2016 would be the third signing day ceremony in the history of Port Of Los Angeles High School... and their softball program. The latest to make her college choice known, is current senior pitcher Analise De La
This is a peaceful event where artists come together to network, build their presence, and win prizes!!!
ThaWilsonBlock Magazine & DENA Music Scene are hosting the…
