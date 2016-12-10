 

Sports Editor San Pedro High Girls Soccer Repeats As Lady Pirate Cup Champs

The San Pedro High girls soccer team is rapidly becoming the talk of not only the town, but as a potential favorite in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 title race.…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 24, 2016 at 12:29am

200 Children & Parents from The Guidance Center Adopted This Holiday Season

First Bank, Kiwanis Club of Bixby Knolls-North Long Beach, Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, The Queen Mary among generous donors who helped families in need

 

As a mental health agency serving the community’s most economically disadvantaged children and families,…

Added by Katherine Lambert on December 23, 2016 at 11:13am


Sports Editor The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns

The San Pedro High Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament is back again for 2016 with 12 schools, and it all begins with the Division 2 pool play games on Tuesday. The Division 1 pool play games begin Wednesday and the tournament itself ends…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 19, 2016 at 6:30pm


Sports Editor The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team

It was another incredible season…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 19, 2016 at 5:00pm


Sports Editor Ford Leads Nine SPHS Football 2016 All-City D-1 Selections

The San Pedro High football team was rewarded with another strong season by the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, as the 2016 Pirates garnered nine All-City Division 1 selections after finishing 10-3 and reaching the Division 1…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 15, 2016 at 5:14pm


Sports Editor Daichi Kusunoki Leads All-SFL Selections For 2016 Mary Star FB

Although the Mary Star High football team didn't make the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs with a 6-4 overall record (1-2 Santa Fe League), the Stars still were well represented in the All-Santa Fe League selections as they garnered eight…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 15, 2016 at 4:30pm

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue46

Added by Pasadena Music Scene on December 14, 2016 at 8:49pm


Sports Editor The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Volleyball Team

The 2016 San Pedro Prep Girls Volleyball season featured something that had never happened before in this town.

All three schools together advancing out of…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 14, 2016 at 12:26pm


Sports Editor 2016-2017 San Pedro Prep Boys & Girls Soccer Preview

Not only has basketball season already begun, another big sport around town in the Winter Sports scene is soccer, and there's plenty of talent to behold at San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star for their boys and girls…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 13, 2016 at 11:53pm


Sports Editor 2016-2017 San Pedro Prep Boys/Girls Basketball Preview

It's that time of year again... as the high school basketball scene is already underway. Plenty of potential to be shown out of the San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High boys and girls programs as they are in full…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 9, 2016 at 11:30am

A Holiday Message from South Bay Pain & Wellness and San Pedro Pain & Wellness

by Ranee Alison, M.A.

 

At a time when most people are either rushing around with a holiday to-do list, or searching online to find the best deals, I was given the most unexpected gift. This gift did not come in a wrapped…

Added by Melanie on December 8, 2016 at 3:06pm

Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & Wellness

                                                                                          

 EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & Wellness

Get a great workout and…

Added by Melanie on December 2, 2016 at 12:32pm

Vitality vs. Exhaustion - Are You Ready for the Holidays?

Are You Ready for the Holidays?

By Ranee Alison Spina, M.A. - San Pedro Pain & Wellness

Every week, I meet people completely stressed out from life. The story is always the same, “I have no time to…

Added by Melanie on November 28, 2016 at 4:11pm


Sports Editor San Pedro High Football Ends 2016 Season In CIF-LACS Semis

LOS ANGELES - It was not meant to be for San Pedro High football on Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium, but they went down swinging.

Without two key…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on November 26, 2016 at 9:47am

How to Find the Best Massage in San Pedro

Tips to Discover The Right Massage in San Pedro for You!

How do you discover the best massage therapist in San Pedro for your specific needs?

There are many places available in the local area stating that they can relieve sore muscles, reduce stress and more. But…

Added by Melanie on November 22, 2016 at 2:42pm


Sports Editor San Pedro High Football Advances To CIF-LACS D1 Semifinals

For the third time since 2011... the San Pedro High football team has survived and advanced into the quarterfinals of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 playoffs.…

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on November 19, 2016 at 3:00am


Sports Editor POLA's Analise De La Roca Signs With New Mexico State

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 would be the third signing day ceremony in the history of Port Of Los Angeles High School... and their softball program. The latest to make her college choice known, is current senior pitcher Analise De La…

Continue

Added by Jamaal Kellen Street on November 15, 2016 at 9:30pm

2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

The Academic Preparation Squad and 100 Black Women of Carson are hosting a Mother & Son / Father & Daughter Math Maze Game Tournament, Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the…
Added by SPMG Media on November 15, 2016 at 9:25pm

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue45

Added by Pasadena Music Scene on November 12, 2016 at 7:13pm

Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p

This is a peaceful event where artists come together to network, build their presence, and win prizes!!!



ThaWilsonBlock Magazine & DENA Music Scene are hosting the…

Added by Pasadena Music Scene on November 12, 2016 at 7:02pm

